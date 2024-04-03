BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
German Gov’t Admits There Was No Pandemic
High Hopes
3282 followers
112 views • 04/03/2024

The People's Voice


April 2, 2024


- Save 15% off Liver Medic's Leaky Gut Repair using code 'peoplesvoice' - visit: https://livermedic.com/step/leakygutspecial/


- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet


Huge news out of Germany as the federal government have been forced to admit that so-called “conspiracy theorists” were right about everything during the Covid pandemic.


In fact, according to the German government data, there was no pandemic at all, just a tightly choreographed military grade psy-op to brainwash the masses into accepting an experimental vaccine with disastrous consequences.


These secret German government documents obtained via a Freedom of Information request and subsequent lawsuit have blown the lid of the global elite’s Covid lies and the it’s vitally important that as many people as possible are made aware of the truth.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4n41a6-german-govt-admits-there-was-no-pandemic.html

Keywords
pandemicpsyopgermanylockdownscovidmrnapaul schreyerthe peoples voicesteven homburg
