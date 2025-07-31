Top 10 Dopamine Disorders - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Quack Doctor Industrial Complex will tell you that you have a disease or disorder and that it's genetic, but 99% of the time they are WRONG. What you have is JUNK SCIENCE FOOD STUFF disorder and JUNK MEDICINE disorder and they are screwing up your dopamine creation, storage and delivery system. Find out why and HOW to fix it, naturally of course.