Why We FAIL To Hear God's Voice Nowadays...
Tursla
Tursla
37 views • 12 months ago

Have you ever wondered if it's truly possible to hear God's voice? If it is, then how would you know if you actually heard from God or was it just your own thoughts or perhaps Satan? Watch this video now to find out why the majority of Christians have failed to hear God's voice!


A summary of a sermon from Pastor Lee Venden called, "The Answer is Prayer"


https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCesDNFZiPbzbJu3A0KOapuw?sub_confirmation=1

biblegodjesuschristianfaithsdarighteousnessrelationship with godhearing gods voicegods voicehearing godrighteousness by faithsalvation by faithhear gods voicehow to hear gods voicecan you hear gods voice95 thesesturslarighteousness by faith sdarighteousness of faithrighteousness in the bible
