Mel Carmine Discusses His New Documentary Concerning Free Speech And Censorship: "Dear Mr. President"

Nancy Addison talks with Mel Carmine, Executive producer, writer, and director, and Carole Friesen, Co-producer of "Dear Mr. President", a documentary about censorship. https://www.dearmrpresident.net/
Mel Carmine discusses why he made the new documentary addressing free speech and censorship in the US and the world.