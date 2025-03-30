BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
MARK OF GOD (YAH) VERSUS MARK OF BEAST
End the global reset
End the global reset
71 views • 5 months ago

IN THIS VIDEO I WISH TO DISCUSS SHORTLY A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THE MARK OF THE FATHER IN HEAVEN VERSUS THE MARK OF THE BEAST IN REVELATION. can people be deceived into taking the mark? Will this video is the first of several videos to explain that is the case. We have to get the foundation correct and it's not very hard won't take very long. so I asked you to consider. if you do not agree that is fine you can go to another channel. I know this is a hard subject and it causes a lot of division but this has to be said because this thing is still going on since 2020. and my next video I will go over what the buying and selling really means.


You can email me for questions or comments [email protected]



IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12

OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS

[email protected]



HERE IS THE LINK TO A SHORT ABOUT YAHWEH'S NAME IN HUMAN DNA


https://youtu.be/QiVZUVvPrmc?si=4b_e4yY715_Nr-R7

