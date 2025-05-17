BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Get alkaline earth minerals from powdered nutrients
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
371 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
106 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

You don't take synthetic calcium and other minerals. Those are in the alkaline earth minerals. They come for your plants. They give your plants color. What I've been doing is identifying functional characteristics. So, Cardio Miracle is a powder of some I don't know, 58 to 60 different plants in a very certain proportion, a pinch of this, a pinch of that.

The basis is arginine and beets, and red, again, another thing in the roots. So you get alkaline earth minerals. Well, when I saw this recipe, and the proportion of the plants and the powdering, and what he put where into this formulation.

And again, when you look at the supplement facts, this is why we're taking out the FDA. This is not a supplement. This is powdered nutrients. This is all you need for living water.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2025

The Real Dr Judy Show with Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ta8t7-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html

Cardio Miracle: http://cardiomiracle.com/drjudy

Truth Seekers Presentation at: https://therealdrjudy.com/presentations

Keywords
healthnewsnutritionfoodtruthmineralsjudy mikovitsdocofdetoxcardio miracle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy