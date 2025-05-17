Get alkaline earth minerals from powdered nutrients

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



You don't take synthetic calcium and other minerals. Those are in the alkaline earth minerals. They come for your plants. They give your plants color. What I've been doing is identifying functional characteristics. So, Cardio Miracle is a powder of some I don't know, 58 to 60 different plants in a very certain proportion, a pinch of this, a pinch of that.

The basis is arginine and beets, and red, again, another thing in the roots. So you get alkaline earth minerals. Well, when I saw this recipe, and the proportion of the plants and the powdering, and what he put where into this formulation.

And again, when you look at the supplement facts, this is why we're taking out the FDA. This is not a supplement. This is powdered nutrients. This is all you need for living water.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 05/12/2025

