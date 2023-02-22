Situation Update, Feb 22, 2023 - Pandemics, Famine and War - Globalists are AT WAR with humanity - Feat. Michael Yon

0:00 Intro

3:22 Putin's Speech

20:11 Interview with Michael Yon

1:06:26 Headlines Review

1:09:11 Ohio Farmers

1:25:30 Geek Hour

1:29:24 Interview with Timothy Alberino





- Putin lays out justification for nuclear first strike against the West

- In studio interview with Michael Yon about famine, food supply chain and open borders

- We are being exterminated and REPLACED by illegal migrants

- The governments of the world are AT WAR with humanity

- Health Ranger ranch update: New hens!

- How mass spec #dioxin testing is conducted

- Interview with Timothy Alberino on the extraterrestrials question

- There is a plan in place to exterminate humanity and occupy Earth

- Top ten agricultural products produced in Ohio - are they contaminated?





