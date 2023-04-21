Dr Jay Davidson - "Regain Control of Your Health"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Thursday, April 20, 2023 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr Jay Davidson
Topic: Regain Control of Your Health
https://www.drjaydavidson.com/
Bio
Dr. Jay Davidson is a two-time #1 international best-selling author and was the host of the Chronic Lyme Disease Summits, the Parasite Summit, Viral & Retroviral Summit and The Mitochondrial Summit. He is the co-founder of the practitioner supplement line CellCore Biosciences.
Books: “How to Fix Lyme Disease”
“5 Steps to Restoring Health Protocol”
https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer
Patient Direct Code
BXqbah4A
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/@QuantumNurse
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
John Katsavos
Podcast: The Fitness Oracle
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/