Excerpt fromCrown Chakra Biofield Clearing with 174 Hz and 528 Hz tuning forks

In this session I work on the Crown Chakra from the Left and the Right. First I use my 174 Hz tuning fork to column over the Crown Chakra. Then I invite/coax stuck energy off to the side of the Crown Chakra to come into the chakra (combing). I then mix that energy in and column out over the Crown Chakra. To conclude I column out over the Crown Chakra with my 528 Hz, DNA repair tuning fork.

Listening can help a person process and overcome emotions dealing with not having enough time and being disconnected from nature.

Even if you do not completely pay attention, you can benefit from the sound waves.

Results vary. Detox effects like headaches, digestive issues, excess emotion, and fatigue can occur. Reduce symptoms by staying hydrated, taking a soak bath, grounding, or taking a nap.

