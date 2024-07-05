BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stricken
Penny Vindicator
Penny Vindicator
63 views • 10 months ago

Disturbed -Stricken
Video done on/around ‎July ‎19, ‎2006

You walk on like a woman in suffering, Won't even bother now to tell me why, You come alone, letting all of us savor the moment, Leaving me broken another time, You come on like a bloodstained hurricane, Leave me alone, let me be this time, You carry on like a holy man, pushing redemption, I don't want to mention, the reason I know

That I am stricken and can't let you go, When the heart is cold, there's no hope, and we know, That I am crippled by all that you've done, Into the abyss will I run
You don't know what your power has done to me, I want to know if I'll heal inside, I can't go on with a holocaust about to happen, Seeing you laughing another time, You'll never know why your face has haunted me, My very soul has to bleed this time, Another hole in the wall of my inner defenses, Leaving me breathless, the reason I know

That I am stricken and can't let you go, When the heart is cold, there's no hope, and we know, That I am crippled by all that you've done, Into the abyss will I run
Into the abyss will I run

You walk on like a woman in suffering, Won't even bother now to tell me why, You come alone, letting all of us savor the moment, Leaving me broken another time, You come on like a bloodstained hurricane, Leave me alone, let me be this time, You carry on like a holy man pushing redemption, Don't want to mention, the reason I know

That I am stricken and can't let you go, When the heart is cold, there's no hope, and we know, That I am crippled by all that you've done, Into the abyss will I run, Into the abyss will I run, I can't let you go, Yes, I am stricken and can't let you go

terroractivismeconomypalestinewardisturbedfateeconomicspathologysufferinggazagreedpathologicalstricken
