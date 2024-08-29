BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SN1430: Election Polycrisis, Disease Wave & Violent Eruption ⚠️
Factions Of Freedom
Factions Of Freedom
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
31 views • 8 months ago

[Rumble Video Version: https://rumble.com/v5cv2hd-sn1430-election-polycrisis-disease-wave-and-violent-eruption-.html]


[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2024/08/30/sn1430-election-polycrisis-disease-wave-violent-eruption/]


It’s hard not to turn the news on and think that we’re under attack. Some might go as far as saying that we’re being invaded, but that might be the thoughts of a conspiracy theorist. Well, we explore those intrusive thoughts and more in this week’s transmission as we delve into the reality of Venezuelan migrant gangs taking over apartment complexes.


With all these diseases being let loose, Bill Gates is back in the news again with his most recent endeavor; manufacturing millions of mpox doses for people in Africa. This comes at a time where we’re hearing about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s COVID devolved into West Nile Virus while the northeastern parts of America are experiencing Eastern Equine Encephalitis. They’re going to try to medicate you one way or the other.


Before we jump into prime examples of the clash of civilization abruptly manifesting itself in the collective psyche of America, we take a moment to look at how this could have happened. What type of policies would allow for such a scenario to take place? And then, what would be the appropriate response to such invasive actions by foreign nationals? It’s almost like we’re being programmed for passivity, perfect for takeover.


Support Our Operation: https://www.ko-fi.com/noizce, https://patreon.com/noizce, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/noizce


Get CBD Oil: https://shop.nuleafnaturals.com/75Kdv3


Website: http://factionsoffreedom.jimdo.com/


Twitter: @FreedomsFaction, @The_SolEra, @3RADAO


Discord: https://discord.gg/xsRSxGSJ


Telegram: https://t.me/freedoms_faction


Email: [email protected], [email protected]

Keywords
podcastnew world order1984agenda 21agenda 2030killuminatifactions of freedomfreedom factioncovid1984
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy