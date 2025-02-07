Innovative Seed Planter for Starting Seeds

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was visiting with the late Ronnie Cummins (the founder of the Millions Against Monsanto movement). Ronnie has a large deomonstation farm / center and in this short clip a nifty small planter tool is demonstrated. Since you are starting to think about starting seeds… you are thinking of that aren’t you? LOL
I thought it would be inspiring for you.