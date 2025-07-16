Israeli Ben Gvir escalates rhetoric following the Damascus strikes

Israeli (Minister of National Security since 2025) Ben Gvir escalates rhetoric following the Damascus strikes:

Once a jihadist, always a jihadist… Those who murder, shave mustaches, humiliate, rape — there’s no need to negotiate. The only thing to do with Julani is eliminate him… I love the Druze of Israel and send them a warm embrace. We must cut off the head of the snake.

Adding:

BREAKING! We have received information from reliable sources that Al-Julani allegedly fled Damascus and is in Idlib at the moment.