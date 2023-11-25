Melbourne Freedom Rally 25 November 2023 Victoria Market

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 2 of three video parts, this one covering all the speeches given at Queen Victoria Market to all passes-by shopping there. The speech topics are many and varied but are all important issues that the mainstream media refuses to present honestly. The market location is an historic icon of Melbourne which is now surrounded by multistory buildings. The viewer is not aware of this as the focus is on the speeches.