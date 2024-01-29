"We will finally complete the biometric entry-exit Visa tracking system, which we need desperately."

Sources
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/yxD5QkzmVOA?si=Gz10F9vBOqrF_xgG
Video title: Donald Trump's entire immigration speech; Posted by CNN; YouTube; Date posted: September 1, 2016; Date of website access: January 28, 2024.
Source 2: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html
Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ and claims he deserves credit for coronavirus shots; Independent; Published by Joe Sommerlad; Date published: Thursday, April 29, 2021; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.
Source 3: https://youtu.be/BzI016h61Tw?si=63ObeXKItE-NK0F8
Video title: Trump is NOT Good, says he's THE FATHER of the Vaccines
Posted by Ephesians 6:12; YouTube; Date posted: May 9, 2021; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.
Source 4: https://youtu.be/K9GsHnBG3T0?si=WszAjLqIqaUKz8lQ
Video title: How Covid left its mark; Posted by Donald Trump the Son of Perdition Exposed; Date posted: November 25, 2023; Date of website access: January 28, 2024.
Source 5: https://youtu.be/Sy9_r2Rzrc0?si=JTeZosHkRRz_3QuB
Video title: Donald Trump Does Dramatic Reading Of ‘The Snake’ | MSNBC; Posted by MSNBC; YouTube; Date posted: January 13, 2016; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.
