"We will finally complete the biometric entry-exit Visa tracking system, which we need desperately."
Trump: the Son of Perdition
Published a month ago

Sources


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://youtu.be/yxD5QkzmVOA?si=Gz10F9vBOqrF_xgG

Video title: Donald Trump's entire immigration speech; Posted by CNN; YouTube; Date posted: September 1, 2016; Date of website access: January 28, 2024.


Source 2: https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-father-vaccine-covid-fox-interview-b1839555.html

Trump calls himself ‘father of the vaccine’ and claims he deserves credit for coronavirus shots; Independent; Published by Joe Sommerlad; Date published: Thursday, April 29, 2021; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/BzI016h61Tw?si=63ObeXKItE-NK0F8

Video title: Trump is NOT Good, says he's THE FATHER of the Vaccines

Posted by Ephesians 6:12; YouTube; Date posted: May 9, 2021; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/K9GsHnBG3T0?si=WszAjLqIqaUKz8lQ

Video title: How Covid left its mark; Posted by Donald Trump the Son of Perdition Exposed; Date posted: November 25, 2023; Date of website access: January 28, 2024.


Source 5: https://youtu.be/Sy9_r2Rzrc0?si=JTeZosHkRRz_3QuB

Video title: Donald Trump Does Dramatic Reading Of ‘The Snake’ | MSNBC; Posted by MSNBC; YouTube; Date posted: January 13, 2016; Date of website reaccess: January 28, 2024.

Keywords
trumparizona5gnew world ordersatanicmark of the beastimmigrantsvisatranshumanismbluetoothbiometricman of sinphoenixtracking systemluciferasemrnathe lawless onenanodevices1p36 deletion syndromethe beast out of the seainduce triple helix formationentry-exitbiotagging

