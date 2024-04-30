BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MAN 👀 HAUNTING SUPERNOVA SKY / 1 OF THE 2 LARGE PLANETS 👁️AGAIN / WORMWOODS COMING / 7.6 QUAKE JAPAN / READ👇
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
353 views • 12 months ago

Brandon cory Nagley


April 27, 2024


MAN SEES BEAUTIFUL YET HAUNTING SUPERNOVA LOOKING SKY AT NIGHT/1 OF THE 2 LARGE PLANET BODIES THAT ENTERED IN SEPERATE FROM THE PLANET X SYSTEM SEEN AGAIN OVER NEW ZEALAND/BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS COMING ( TIME TO ACCEPT THE ONLY ONE WHO CAN SAVE YOU) WHO SAVES? YESHUA-JESUS DOES-PLEASE ACCEPT CHRIST AS LORD BEFORE TOO LATE ( EARTHS ON A COUNTDOWN TILL THE BIBLICAL RAPTURE OF CHRISTIANS AND BIBLICAL JUDGEMENT TO STRIKE EARTH FOR 7 YEARS-NOWS THE TIME TO CHOOSE YOUR ETERNITY!!! ) /READ ALL BELOW.

Today is now 4/28/24.... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video all main notes are in my comments section under my video so please go there and see my main notes for understanding of what I show...


Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976. All footage is used in fair use and public domain other than my owned footage for teaching and educational purposes.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-XGugvLo27A

Keywords
planet xwormwoodearthquakeplanetsjapansupernovasigns in the heavenssystem bodiesbrandon cory nagley
