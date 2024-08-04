BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

AMERICAN CHEMTRAIL WHISTLEBLOWER ✈ BLOWS THE WHISTLE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
330 views • 9 months ago

Concerned Citizen - American Chemtrail Whistle blower blows the whistle


Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1819424323532156953


Thumbnail: https://images.app.goo.gl/uzBRmNFocSCo6bhb8


WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTIONS


Confidentiality

The Commission is committed to protecting whistleblowers' identities. As a general rule, the Commission treats information learned during the course of an investigation, including the identity of sources, as non-public and confidential. There are, however, limits on the Commission's ability to shield your identity. The Commission will not disclose information that could reasonably identify a whistleblower without consent of the whistleblower, except in the following circumstances:


When disclosure is required to a defendant or respondent in connection with a public proceeding that the Commission institutes or in another public proceeding that is filed by other governmental or regulatory entities to which the Commission provides the information, as described below;

When the Commission determines that there are appropriate circumstances, it may provide whistleblower information to certain governmental or regulatory entities, subject to the information remaining confidential information.

For more information, see Section 23(h)(2) of the Commodity Exchange Act (7 U.S.C. § 26(h)(2)) and Section 165.4 of the Whistleblower Rules.


http://www.cftc.gov/ucm/groups/public/@whistleblowernotices/documents/file/sec23commexact.pdf

http://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?SID=0b23876f104cb008febc13a9a20e824e&mc=true&node=pt17.2.165&rgn=div5#se17.2.165_14


Anti-Retaliation

The Dodd-Frank Act prohibits retaliation by employers against whistleblowers. Employers may not take any action to impede would-be whistleblowers from communicating directly with the Commission's staff about possible violations of the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA), including by enforcing, or threatening to enforce, a confidentiality agreement or predispute arbitration agreement with respect to such communications. Nor may employers discharge, demote, suspend, threaten, harass, directly or indirectly, or in any other manner discriminate against a whistleblower in the terms and conditions of employment for coming forward with information about possible violations of the CEA. The CFTC and the whistleblower may separately bring actions against an employer for retaliation against the whistleblower.


If you are a whistleblower and believe that your employer has wrongfully retaliated against you, you may bring a private action in federal court against your employer within two years of the employer's retaliatory act. If you prevail, you may be entitled to reinstatement, back pay, litigation costs, expert witness fees, and attorney's fees. The CFTC also has authority under the CEA to bring an enforcement action against your employer for any retaliatory acts, which include any steps taken to impede a whistleblower from communicating directly with the Commission's staff about possible violations of the CEA.


For more information, see Appendix A to the Whistleblower Rules – Guidance with Respect to the Protection of Whistleblowers Against Retaliation.


Contact the Whistleblower Office at any time to clarify your options.


https://www.whistleblower.gov/protections

Keywords
chemtrailsaluminumwhistleblowerbariumstrontiumnanoparticulateskristen meghanmulti pronged attacktoxicantssilver oxide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy