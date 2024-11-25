Huge explosions in Kursk oblast as Russian air defense activates in the region - ATACMS?

Huge explosions in Kursk oblast as Russian air defense activates in the region. There are reports of a large ATACMS strike, although nothing is confirmed yet.

Adding: Ukrainians attacked Kaluga: an industrial facility is on fire.

Three UAVs were destroyed by air defense forces overnight on the outskirts of Kaluga, according to Governor V. Shapsha.



A fire broke out at an industrial facility. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties.

Media and eyewitnesses report the fire occurred near a fuel storage area.

