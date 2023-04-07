BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
17 Marks of a False Teacher
79 views • 04/07/2023

(This provocative 'Wretched' presentation featuring Bible expositor, Todd Friel, is reposted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

295,417 views (YouTube)     Jun 10, 2022

This  'Wretched'  episode is hosted by Todd Friel who is a master of expository teaching. On the show, you will see and hear evidence supporting the claim that the so-called 'Prosperity Gospel' is blatantly unscriptural while it is being spread by false prophets of greed and materialism, contaminating the Christian church like a deadly virus contaminates a human body. Todd uses real-world examples, heavy emphasis on Scripture, and sometimes, even humor to make and clarify his point.

Discover a wide array of thought-provoking Christian growth and spiritual maturity themed presentations featuring Bible expositor host, Todd Friel, at 'Wretched' located at the following links:

WATCH FULL WRETCHED TV EPISODES: http://wretched.org/tv/

VISIT WRETCHED WEBSITE: https://wretched.org/

                                                                              - The RED Zone




Keywords
deceptionlieshypocrisygreeddeceivehypocritefalse prophetsmaterialismcon artist
