Papal Authority In Seventh Day Adventist General Conference. Ted Wilson And David Gates. Protestants
39 views • 08/21/2023

Ted Wilson and David Gates, two Seventh Day Adventists are showing us the war for authority in the church. Protestants vs People pleasers. Papal authority is a violation of scripture. No man or General Conference of Seventh day Adventists should lord over the flock of God as if they are the only ones to dictate in God's work. Jesus is Lord of the saints and directs His work through the word of God. This is rooted in Righteousness By Faith which is the gospel in verity.


 Protestantism sets the power of conscience above the magistrate, and the authority of the word of God above the visible church. In the first place, it rejects the civil power in divine things, and says with the prophets and apostles, 'We must obey God rather than man.' GC 203.4


1 Corinthians 1:10 Now I beseech you, brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.


