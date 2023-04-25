Working 24 hours a day, the Repair Teams of the Russian Armed Forces are Ready for any Situation in the Zaporozhye direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Working hours - 24 hours a day. The repair teams of the Russian Armed Forces are ready for any situation in the Zaporozhye direction, the equipment is being repaired faster than the standards, and there are no problems in supply, the commander of the repair unit of the RF Armed Forces told reporters