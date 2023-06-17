Sekulow | The Left is Scared of the Judge in Trump Case?

By all indications, it looks like the legal proceedings for former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in Florida will be kicking off sooner rather than later.





Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over President Donald Trump’s classified documents case in federal court – despite calls from the Left for her to recuse herself for being a Trump appointee – has already ordered both sides to expedite security clearances for the lawyers involved.





Critics on the radical Left are demanding that Judge Cannon recuse herself, stating that along with having been appointed by President Trump, she also doesn’t have what they consider enough trial experience to handle the case, along with a litany of other so-called issues.





ACLJ Chief Counsel Jay Sekulow, addressed this ridiculous accusation and their real motivation head-on:





“Everybody needs to understand what’s happening here. They are pounding on Judge Cannon because they’re concerned that she’s going to actually, what, rule fairly?





Here’s the thing, this is a judge who went to Duke University undergraduate school, went to the University of Michigan, a top ten law school. Clerked for a U.S. Court of Appeals judge for the 11th Circuit. Served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney – they always leave this out – for the Southern District of Florida from 2013–2020 . . . and the ABA recognized her as qualified.





They’re saying, well, she doesn’t have a lot of trial experience. I can name you a lot of Supreme Court justices who have no trial experience as well. That’s not a qualification to be a judge. They don’t like it that they had to bring it to the Southern District of Florida as the venue because the Southern District of Florida is a better jury pool for the President.”





