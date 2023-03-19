Alstom : la France vendue à la découpe ? Frédéric Pierucci

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
8 juillet 2019 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dejeVuL9-7c
Thinkerview : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQgWpmt02UtJkyO32HGUASQ
Description d'origine :
POSEZ VOS QUESTIONS EN DIRECT :
▶️ https://discord.gg/Ey3pBWV
SOURCEZ, VERIFIEZ LES FAITS EN DIRECT :
▶️ https://captainfact.io/videos/
SOUTENEZ-NOUS :
▶️ https://tipeee.com/thinkerview
ECOUTER EN PODCAST AUDIO :
▶️ https://thinkerview.com/feed/podcast/
▶️ https://podcasts.apple.com/fr/podcast/thinkerview/id1196519121
▶️ SITE : https://thinkerview.com
▶️ YOUTUBE : https://youtube.com/Thinkerview
▶️ FACEBOOK : https://facebook.com/Thinkerview
▶️ TWITTER : https://twitter.com/Thinker_View
▶️ MASTODON : https://mamot.fr/@thinkerview
▶️ PEERTUBE : https://thinkerview.video
(CC BY-NC-SA 4.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc-sa/4.0/
Cette œuvre vidéo et sonore de Thinkerview est mise à disposition selon les termes de la Licence Creative Commons Attribution – Pas d’Utilisation Commerciale – Partage dans les Mêmes Conditions 4.0 International.
Mettre obligatoirement un lien vers la source originale entière en cas de réutilisation. Merci.