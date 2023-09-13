The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth! You're Saved! Surprised?

"Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ: By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God." (Romans 5:1-2)

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'

Many of us have thought of ourselves unworthy of God's grace and love. Good news is: you're right! All have fallen short. That is why his grace is a gift. Your salvation is a gift. His love is a gift. There is nothing you or I could do to earn this eternal gift. So relax, accept this free gift and look into Jesus' way of thinking and living. You'll be surprised at how beneficial it is!

On this day of remembrance, the body of Christ prays for all who were tragically lost on this day in 2001. For me it's a reminder of how fragile our lives are and how precious and wonderful our God is.

Remember that the plan of the evildoers was to bring this country to it's knees. While we are stumbling a bit as a nation right now; many of us learned that we cannot and will not bow down to any authoritarian movement or regime. Domestic or abroad.

That brings us to the present tyranny that we are facing a nation Warriors Of Light. The COVID power grab is on and I believe the young man in today's video is indicative of the type of response these tyrants can expect as they once again try to infringe on our God-given rights. Not today satan, not today.

Let's Rock!

Video credits:

The reality of God's Grace | Christian Animation

God is always with you

@godisalwayswithyou8758

https://www.youtube.com/@godisalwayswithyou8758

Rez Band - Surprised

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3WDpqnH

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/44Q7wSz

Holymetalrob TV CCM:Channel

@robertigno

https://www.youtube.com/@robertigno

Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

On US Sports Radio!

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday0923