Numerous Biblical Signs Confirm Final Hours Before Jesus’ Imminent Return - Paul Wozniak





In Matthew 24, Jesus says that the prelude to the seven years of tribulation will echo the culture of the wickedness of the days of Noah. According to Paul Wozniak, a Bible teacher and gifted researcher, the days of Noah are clearly here, along with the depravity of the days of Lot. Paul lays out the timeline of when the return of Christ will most likely take place, and he explains how to use scripture to pinpoint the potential year that the Lord might come back. “We’re living in the last days, there’s no doubt about it!” he says. He also explains an important Hebrew word, “Shabua,” and unpacks the critical points of prophecy that have taken place to point to these final hours before Christ’s imminent return.









TAKEAWAYS





The Feast of Trumpets is the next feast to occur on God’s timeline





In the days of Noah and Lot there was extreme chaos, carnality, and sexual immorality, which currently is the state of the world today





In the beginning, everything was perfect, but once Adam and Eve sinned, the clock started ticking for our current 2,000 year Church Age





Comparing the headline news with the sign of the times, it’s evident the rapture of the church is very close









