BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unmasking the Hidden Agendas | Duane Cates
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • 1 week ago

John Michael Chambers sits down with Duane Cates to pull back the curtain on the political and spiritual battles shaping our world. From deep-state influence to cultural manipulation, Cates exposes the forces undermining freedom and faith in America.

Together, they explore how truth-seekers can resist corruption, reclaim their voices, and prepare for the challenges ahead.


🚨 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE. 🚨


Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

👉 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
awakeningresistancepreparednesstruth seekersempowermentamerican valuestruth movementjohn michael chambersduane catescultural warfarecorruption exposuremoral couragesystemic corruptiondeep state exposurepolitical spiritual battlecultural manipulationfreedom under attackfaith under siegereclaiming voicespiritual resilience
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy