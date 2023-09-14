Megyn Kelly: President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vax, etc

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Former President Donald Trump on Not Firing Fauci, Lockdowns, COVID Vaccines, and More
Megyn Kelly is joined by former President Donald Trump to talk about why he didn't fire Dr. Fauci, how Biden and DeSantis handled COVID, the success or failure of Operation Warp Speed and COVID vaccines, not getting enough credit for what did during the beginning of the pandemic, and more.
LIKE & SUBSCRIBE for new videos everyday: https://bit.ly/3Aw93yw
Watch full clips of The Megyn Kelly Show here: https://bit.ly/3xFXNxI