Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State said this week that the United States is not the enemy of the Russian people.

◾️At the same time Andrey Yermak, head of President Zelenskiy's Office has stated that "there are no good Russians or bad Russians", the entire population is responsible for the war.

◾️ Meanwhile America and NATO keep providing weapons and funding, and making promises they can't fullfil, and the weapons are used by actual Nazis to murder civilian population and impose a regime of terror.