Blinken, said this week that the US is not the enemy of the Russian people. - While same time Yermak says this..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Antony Blinken, United States Secretary of State said this week that the United States is not the enemy of the Russian people.
◾️At the same time Andrey Yermak, head of President Zelenskiy's Office has stated that "there are no good Russians or bad Russians", the entire population is responsible for the war.
◾️ Meanwhile America and NATO keep providing weapons and funding, and making promises they can't fullfil, and the weapons are used by actual Nazis to murder civilian population and impose a regime of terror.