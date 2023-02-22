Barbara O'Neill - Compass - Part 30 - Programs For Specific Diseases [1]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In our series we have now come to a stage where we look at treatment programs for specific diseases. In episode thirty we cover the following: pollen allergy (suggested treatment covers every allergy), sinus problems, Parkinsons (also including Alzheimer, MS, Autism - I.e. disease in our nervous system), Thyroid problems (both over and under active) and Leukemia (+ any other cancer)