Tom Renz | Why Do COVID Vaccines Matter for Trump's Second Term?

Most of my legal work has been on the vaccines. People have been asking me lately why I'm not reporting on recent foia requests pertaining to vaccine safety. Honestly, I reported on all of this, including concrete evidence, a year or longer ago and to say I'm frustrated is an understatement. While it's great to see more people standing up and speaking out on the dangers of these deadly vaccines and the unconstitutional mandates, I'm not going to lie that it's extremely frustrating when you've been publishing the research and evidence backing it all for years. Trump has been lied to on the vaccines and it's critical the truth gets to him. #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth #Vaccines #DeathJabs #DiedSuddenly #DOJ #Fauci #Lawfare #MAGA
