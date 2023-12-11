BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nation’s Largest Pension System Faces Uncertain Future With Multibillion-Dollar Deficit
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
770 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
222 views • 12/11/2023

Changing demographics and a weak economy are threatening the future of California’s state employee pension system, according to some economists.

Some are asking questions about the system’s structure and why investments have performed poorly in recent years.

“All the time and money spent by investment committees debating, sourcing and allocating to private funds, consultants, hiring new employees, and putting together endless reports to track the thousands of investments, all of it absolutely wasted,” Meb Faber, co-founder and chief investment officer of Cambria Investment Management, wrote in a November report analyzing the system.

Read More: https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/nations-largest-pension-system-faces-uncertain-future-with-multibillion-dollar-deficit-5544327

Keywords
goldretirementcalpers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy