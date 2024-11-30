© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 23-29, 2024
▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, the Israelis launched regular strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave. The strikes hit various parts of the city, resulting in daily casualties.
▪️At the same time, Israeli forces called on the residents of the al-Judaydah area to evacuate. However, the expected IDF offensive never materialized - it was limited to an air strike.
▪️The fighting in Gaza's largest satellite city, Jabaliya, also continued unabated. In the usual manner, the Israelis blew up buildings and arrested anyone suspected of having links to Hamas.
▪️One IDF operation took place northwest of the city near the Awni Al-Harthani School, where refugees were sheltering. The Israelis removed everyone there, detained the men and took them to an unknown destination.
▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis launched strikes on Nusseirat and Bureij in the usual manner. The militants of Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam, shelled the Netzarim Corridor.
▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Khan Younis and Rafah came under fire from Israeli aviation. And in coastal al-Mawasi, tent camps were damaged due to high tide and gusty winds.
▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces again carried out a series of detentions. A total of about 100 local residents accused of links to Hamas were arrested in the region during the week.
▪️One of the raids took place on the campus of Birzeit University. There, three students were detained for participating in a sit-in in response to increased arrests.
