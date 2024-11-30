Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week November 23-29, 2024





▪️In the northern Gaza Strip, the Israelis launched regular strikes on the capital of the Palestinian enclave. The strikes hit various parts of the city, resulting in daily casualties.





▪️At the same time, Israeli forces called on the residents of the al-Judaydah area to evacuate. However, the expected IDF offensive never materialized - it was limited to an air strike.





▪️The fighting in Gaza's largest satellite city, Jabaliya, also continued unabated. In the usual manner, the Israelis blew up buildings and arrested anyone suspected of having links to Hamas.





▪️One IDF operation took place northwest of the city near the Awni Al-Harthani School, where refugees were sheltering. The Israelis removed everyone there, detained the men and took them to an unknown destination.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis launched strikes on Nusseirat and Bureij in the usual manner. The militants of Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam, shelled the Netzarim Corridor.





▪️In the south of the Gaza Strip, Khan Younis and Rafah came under fire from Israeli aviation. And in coastal al-Mawasi, tent camps were damaged due to high tide and gusty winds.





▪️In the West Bank, Israeli security forces again carried out a series of detentions. A total of about 100 local residents accused of links to Hamas were arrested in the region during the week.





▪️One of the raids took place on the campus of Birzeit University. There, three students were detained for participating in a sit-in in response to increased arrests.

