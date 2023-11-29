© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ghost Train Coming Home Again 2 chords
This Song came about because of the Sirens in England sounding like the old fashioned ghost trains in the fair ground keeping people in a constant fear mode waiting for the ghost in the ride to pull our hair out as two hells angels used to do to the children who were in the dark on the ride. I live in a city apartment block on the root that the ambulances and police cars take in and out of the City