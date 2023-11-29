BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ghost Train Coming Home Again
Ghost Train Coming Home Again 2 chords

This Song came about because of the Sirens in England sounding like the old fashioned ghost trains in the fair ground keeping people in a constant fear mode waiting for the ghost in the ride to pull our hair out as two hells angels used to do to the children who were in the dark on the ride.   I live in a city apartment block on the root that the ambulances and police cars take in and out of the City 

thelife ofmichael boyers in music
