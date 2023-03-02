Lucky Guys - Ukrainian Soldiers Retreating from Bakhmut Enjoy Life.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lucky bastards!
Ukrainian soldiers retreating from Bakhmut enjoy life
A group of servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine left the city, which has been stormed by Russian forces for the eighth month. The soldiers can't help but smile at the fact that they got out alive.
▪️According to the latest data, the Ukrainian group in Bakhmut has only one supply road left.