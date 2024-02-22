US Debt Clock Timeline of the Secret Window

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The US Debt clock premiered the Secret Window on October 1st 2023 and reviled new images every serval days that exposed the true secrets of money exposing the the system of debt. Starting on February 13th the US Debt clock launched a new account on X and closed the Secret Window on February 21st. From it's first image to the last clue of what's in store for the new money system this short video covers it all!