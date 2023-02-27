Are You Afraid of Dying in a Hospital? - Pricilla Romans

Priscilla Romans, Founder & CEO of Graith Care is a Registered Nurse who is passionate about helping others close the gaps that exist in today’s health care system. She created Graith Care to empower the patient in their personal health care journey.

Graith Care’s mission is to bring back control and transparency to the consumer. • Graith Care breaks down healthcare barriers and provides a holistic view of the patient journey, improving health outcomes, while saving time and money. • We bring our experiences of working in the hospital, outpatient, hospice, home care, and insurance industries to help as a patient advocate for those in need.

See what Graith Care is all about at www.graithcare.com and use the code "LibertyMonks" to get a 10% discount on patient advocacy hours.

Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!

Follow us on our Facebook page

Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr

See Select Videos on:

YouTube

Rumble

Brighteon

Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor