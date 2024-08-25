Max Blumenthal & Wyatt Reed challenge Democrat leadership & celebrity performers at DNC2024 on the Biden-Harris support for Israel's Genocide in Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WATCH The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal & Wyatt Reed challenge Democrat leadership and celebrity performers at #DNC2024 on the Biden-Harris support for Israel's genocide in Gaza. (Adding that the DNC2024 would not allow anyone to be a Speaker in support of Palestine. Cynthia)
Video is Featuring:
Keenan Thompson of SNL
Chuck Schumer
Rev. Al Sharpton
Stevie Wonder
Sen. Cory Booker
Wolf Blitzer of CNN
Kaitlan Collins of CNN
Rep. Steny Hoyer
Terry McAuliffe
Go to this to see how much your representatives get from Israel: