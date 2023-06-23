BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
192 views • 06/23/2023

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News - June 22, 2023

Ep. 3099b - We Are Now In The Transparency Phase, The Door Has Been Open, Backchannels Are Important

The [DS] biggest fear is a population that is awake and seeing the criminal syndicate system. We are now in the transparency phase, the door has been open. The patriots are in control and they are producing the evidence so the people see and understand the infiltration. As the people see more, they will want accountability and the only agency that can do that is the military. Biden received a funeral salute at his inauguration at Arlington cemetery. Trump is the CIC and the military is behind him. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.


🍃  Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 53% OFF !!!

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy