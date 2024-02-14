GLOBALIST KLEPTOCRACY - PART TWO (SHARE)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Remarque88
Feb 14, 2024
THE INTERNATIONAL "SHELL GAME"
WORLD BANK - SOURCE MATERIAL
MAIN SITE - https://www.worldbank.org/en/home
PEACE PROJECT - Govt Expenses etc.
https://projects.worldbank.org/en/projects-operations/project-detail/P178946?lang=en
UKRAINE PROJECTS - https://www.worldbank.org/en/country/ukraine/brief/world-bank-emergency-financing-package-for-ukraine
Loan Agreement - https://documents1.worldbank.org/curated/en/099121823131063344/pdf/P1789460c29c7804f0b3200a4dd3befe0c5.pdf
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/GHbkKWpliA8i/