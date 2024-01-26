Create New Account
Question From Spanish-Speaking Friends ALLATRA How to Begin One’s Spiritual Path
ALLATRA TV
Published a month ago

ALLATRA: behind the scenes of the video "WHAT IS HAPPINESS?" After filming the video, a question was asked on behalf of Spanish-speaking participants of the Movement who recently became familiar with the knowledge and are taking the first steps on their spiritual path.

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org

Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra

Keywords
spiritual pathgod existsallatraspanish-speaking friends

