YOUR REPUTATION IN HELL: God's grace has been enough", Satan puts in is being used by God to strengthen me.

Overview: The speaker discusses the intense afflictions and trials that many believers are facing, and explains that these are not random or meaningless, but are due to the believer's reputation and threat level in the spiritual realm. The speaker aims to encourage and strengthen the weary saints who are struggling with these ongoing battles.

Key Topics:

Reputation in Hell:

Believers who are walking closely with God and advancing His kingdom have a significant reputation in the spiritual realm, particularly among the powers of darkness.

This reputation precedes them, as the enemy recognizes their potential to do great damage to Satan's kingdom.

The greater one's intimacy, gifting, and surrender to God, the greater the spiritual attacks they will face, as the enemy seeks to crush and wear them out.

Examples are given of biblical figures like Job, Peter, Moses, David, etc. who faced intense spiritual warfare due to their reputations before God.

Reasons for Affliction:

The afflictions believers face are not random or meaningless, but are strategic attacks from the enemy due to the believer's reputation and threat level.

These trials are allowed by God to test, refine and strengthen the believer, not to destroy them.

The enemy's goal is to discourage, compromise and silence the believer before they can fully grasp their identity and authority in Christ.

Encouragement and Exhortation:

Believers are exhorted to take courage and not be surprised by the fiery trials, as these are signs of their reputation and importance to God's kingdom.

They are encouraged to rejoice that they have such a reputation in hell, as it indicates they are doing something right.

The speaker urges the believers to stay strong in the fight, be filled with courage, and not grow weary, as God will sustain and restore them.

Warning against Complacency:

The speaker warns that some believers may not even have a reputation in hell, indicating a lack of spiritual impact and compromised faith.

Those who live in worldliness, compromise, and sin are seen as non-threats by the enemy, and thus face little spiritual opposition.

In summary, the speaker aims to provide biblical context and encouragement for the intense spiritual battles believers are facing, rooted in their reputations and callings before God's throne and the enemy's kingdom.