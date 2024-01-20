Create New Account
More Proof the "Vaccinated" are Emitting MAC Addresses
No wonder Bill Gates is involved with these non-vaccines.  They install network infrastructure in people.  This mark of the beast is not what people have been conditioned to expect, but here it is.

Instructions for Using WiGGLE WiFi:  https://www.brighteon.com/cdfaa6ba-6795-4211-b33a-ea2f69711e24 The First Clue in the MAC Adresses:  https://www.brighteon.com/34175de2-36f7-4ceb-93ae-888fb3bf75e4 The Covid "Vaxxed" are now Cyborgs Awaiting Instructions:  https://www.brighteon.com/eef3b127-0486-44ed-87dd-8f8b40f73cdc

Proof the "vaccinated" are tagged like cattle:  https://www.brighteon.com/1632f6c9-a2e0-4e84-ba06-6919bf95ef92

Randomization of MAC addresses:  https://www.brighteon.com/f35d1f09-af47-40db-a84b-f9c57f76b0bc

mark of the beastsocial credit scoretranshumanismbluetoothcyborgsglobal currency resetinternet of thingsdigital idcbdcvaccine passportmac addressesbluetruthhomo borg genesis

