Liberation of the settlement of Karl Marx (also known as Mirnoye) in the South Donetsk direction.

Units from the Russian “Vostok” force grouping have taken full control of the settlement of Karl Marx (Mirnoye) after clearing out entrenched Ukrainian positions. The assault was led by reconnaissance guards, who secured the village and surrounding forest belts, removing a major defensive node in the Ukrainian line following the fall of Komar.

Over 2.6 square kilometers and more than 400 structures have been liberated. The operation inflicted heavy losses on Ukrainian forces, with over a company eliminated — including personnel from the 37th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.





Russian flags have been raised across the settlement. Assault troops are now pushing westward toward Alexandrovgrad and Voskresenka, consolidating gains and preparing for further offensive operations.

The “Far Eastern Express” of the Vostok grouping continues its advance — one step closer to the full liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Vid: @Voin_DV

More on South Donetsk:

Southern Donetsk Axis — Russian “Vostok” TASK FORCE Group Maintain Momentum - @Voin_DV Sitrep

➡️29th Army Sector:

Assault groups of the 36th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade destroyed the enemy in the forest lines near to Novokhatskoye. The advance was up to one and a half kilometers in depth and up to one kilometer along the front. The AFU suffered casualties approx. 12 KIA. Also, assault groups of the 36th Brigade captured the forest lines to the south from Tolstoy. Moreover, was taken under control another part of road to Iskra.

➡️36th Army Sector:

14th SOF Brigade of Task Force "Vostok" finally took under full control the village of Myrne. Positions were taken in the western farm, as well as positions in four forest lines to the west. The advance is more than two kilometers in depth and more than a kilometer along the front.

Assault groups of the 37th Guards Motor Rifle Brigade continue to successfully attack in the direction of Voskresenka, two AFU positions came under their control.

➡️5th Army Sector:

Assault detachments of 127th motorized division continue to break the enemy's defenses northeast of Kamyshevakha. They captured two AFU positions in two forest lines. There are also local success southeast of Temirovka.

1466 Guards Motor Rifle Regiment of 127 Motorized Rifle Division conducted a series of successful attacks in Malinovka, took control under 90 percent of the village. The total losses of the AFU in this area over the past 24 hours amounted to up to 85 KIA and up to 5 destroyed vehicles.

Other sections of the front remain stable with no significant changes.