Can your choice of church, etc. effect your eternity? I don't know, let's ask Haggai.

Haggai chapter 2 verses 12 and 13 state, ' "If one carries holy flesh in the skirt of his garment, and touches with his skirt bread, or pottage, or wine, or oil, or any kind of food, does it become holy?" The priests answered, "no." Then said Haggai, "If one who is unclean by contact with a dead body touches any of these, does it become unclean?" The priests answered, "It does become unclean." ' This tells me that any church, or organization, or person, etc. can convict someone with false teaching, etc. but, none of these can save anyone, as people are saved by faith only, simply stated in Romans chapter 10 verse 9. To me, this makes it very important for everyone to read the Holy Bible themselves and have their own understanding of it. Jesus Christ states in Matthew chapter 22 verse 29, "You are wrong because you know neither the scriptures nor the power of God." Have a great day.