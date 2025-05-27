Multiple cruise missiles, carried out high-precision strikes on targets in Krasilov, Khmelnitsky region in western Ukraine, one of a series of large-scale attacks by the Russian Armed Forces, between May 24 and 25. Images and videos show how the missiles can be seen deploying countermeasures on their way to their targets, and this would explain why the Kh-101 is used, confusing Ukrainian air defense missiles. The spectacular Kh-101 strikes, combined with thermal flares or releasing heat traps, as they approached specific targets in Krasilov, appeared to target the Starokonstantinov airfield located a few kilometers from the town. The region is home to a large Ukrainian Air Force base, from which Ukrainian military F-16 fighter jets take off. From there, the remaining Ukrainian Air Force fighter jets, including American F-16, were sent on sorties and were planned to be used as cruise missile carriers. The Netherlands reportedly delivered the last F-16 to Ukraine on May 26, this after Kiev received a total of 24 fighter jets, but three of them have been destroyed some time ago. At least five Kh-101 missiles and three waves of drones launched their massive attack, about which local residents wrote in the chat that the base was burning and they saw hell on earth. The cruise missiles targeted what so far remains a mystery, but according to one version, a warehouse with a new shipment of Western cruise missiles was hit. It seems that the American Patriots were not stationed there or were not able to work to intercept one of them, which was already overhead. Thus, the Russian missiles flew freely to achieve a suitable landing. The Russian attack, especially against the military, is seen as a response to the Ukrainian attack, which earlier this week launched drones against targets in Russia.

