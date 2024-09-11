Mike Adams Sermon 033 - Proverbs 7 - Cinnamon as God's antibacterial medicine and anointing oil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Cinnamon's Biblical and Medicinal Significance (0:03)
- Cinnamon in Traditional and Western Medicine (3:17)
- Cinnamon's Use in Religious and Cultural Contexts (5:59)
- Cinnamon's Historical and Medicinal Applications (9:33)
- Cinnamon's Modern Health Benefits (11:49)
- Cinnamon's Role in Diabetes Management (13:37)
- Cinnamon's Cultural and Folk Remedies (18:57)
- Cinnamon's Use Against Cancer and Other Ailments (21:58)
- Cinnamon's Unique Properties and Safety Considerations (22:41)
- Conclusion and Encouragement to Use Cinnamon (23:00)
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport