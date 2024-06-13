Epic! Russian T-90M "Proryv" Tank POV

Epic T-90M POV

According to the original post, the crew of the T-90M "Proryv" tank from the "Black Wing" battalion was performing a combat mission and successfully destroyed the designated Ukrainian firing points.

During the mission, they saw a Javelin launch, deployed smoke, and pulled back.

The Javelin lost its guidance and hit where the smoke was deployed [06:35]. The explosion caused the smoke canisters to fly back toward the vehicle, with a few even entering the turret through the gun.

I don't see the point in describing it in text because everything is signed according to the timecode on the video. Look. The guys just work like A's, like robots. No fuss, no unnecessary movements.





