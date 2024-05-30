AFU soldiers were found entering the post one by one being struck by drone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian scouts found AFU soldiers one by one entering a house which served as a command post in Velyka Pysarivka, Sumy region. First FPV drone strucks the post as the second drone blew up a nearby car. There are strong suspicions that Russian forces will begin a new incursion into the region in the coming weeks.
