What happens when we educate ourselves!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



When great students like yourself, like Tom Renz, he studies me, and he's like, Judy, you're just too smart. And I'm like, No, it's not that at all. It's just that nobody's been taught the language of God and life at the molecular and biochemical level. And so then he takes those books and he reads them, and he came back last week at a meeting and he said, you know, by listening to Sherry Tenpenny, a true student, trying to learn as you do, he said, I feel like taking a 10 step program. And so he walked to the back of the room; I said, That's it. Let's start a whole community of Vaxoholics Anonymous. I'm Tom Renz, and I was a Vaxoholic. He said, I love that. I'm going to use it. You're going to see it on X. And tonight, what we're going to play in our book club is chapters four and five of Ending Plague. And Four is called “An angel, and the filmmakers,” and you're going to hear Micky Willis, beautiful man. He doesn't understand a word I said for all more than a year....

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/02/2025

ThriveTime Show with Clay Clark: What Is Bill Gates Talking About? | "We Weren't Born to Do Jobs." - Bill Gates + What Does Revelation 18:22-23 Mean? "What Do We Humans for Or What Do We Need So Many Humans For?" - Yuval Noah Harari: https://rumble.com/v6rkb6p-dr.-judy-mikovits-what-is-bill-gates-talking-about-we-werent-born-to.html

Uncensored Books: https://therealdrjudy.com/uncensored-books

My books on Audible: https://www.audible.com/author/Judy-Mikovits/B00J08WTDE

Tom Renz post on X: https://x.com/RenzTom/status/1906064706122506271

Book Club April 2nd replay: https://x.com/i/spaces/1lPJqMDVoplJb