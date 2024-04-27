NHL Game 1 Highlights | Islanders vs. Hurricanes - April 20, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Frederik Andersen stood on his head for a 33-save performance, and Stefan Noesen scored the eventual winner as the Carolina Hurricanes took Game 1 with a 3-1 win over the New York Islanders.
----------------------------------------------
#NHL
00:00:04 - 1st Regulation Period
00:04:28 - 2nd Regulation Period
00:06:49 - 3rd Regulation Period